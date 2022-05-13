West Bloomington Revitalization Project rolls out new Book Bike

BLOOMINGTON — People at events around town this summer may notice a new look for the Book Bike, and some faster and easier pedaling from the drivers.

The Book Bike, which is really a tricycle with a display box attached for books, is a program run by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. The organization bought its first Book Bike in 2011. The original weighed more than 250 pounds and had only one speed, a Thursday press release said.

The new bike, built by Icicle Tricycles, is more than 15 pounds lighter and has seven speeds. The $4,000 needed for the bike came from donations from the Bike Co-op, which is based at WBRP, along with a senior project from Illinois Wesleyan University alumna Oliva Jacobs, who graduated in 2021. Jacobs is now the news clerk at The Pantagraph.

WBRP Board Member Bruce Clark contributed his painting skills to the project, the release said. The program is managed by Karen Schmidt.

The Book Bike offers free books to the community. More information on the program, including how to volunteer or donate books, can be found on the WBRP website at westbloomington.org.

