West Bloomington Revitalization Project rolls out new Book Bike

BLOOMINGTON — People at events around town this summer may notice a new look for the Book Bike, and some faster and easier pedaling from the drivers.
The Book Bike, which is really a tricycle with a display box attached for books, is a program run by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. The organization bought its first Book Bike in 2011. The original weighed more than 250 pounds and had only one speed, a Thursday press release said.
The new bike, built by Icicle Tricycles, is more than 15 pounds lighter and has seven speeds. The $4,000 needed for the bike came from donations from the Bike Co-op, which is based at WBRP, along with a senior project from Illinois Wesleyan University alumna Oliva Jacobs, who graduated in 2021. Jacobs is now the news clerk at The Pantagraph.
Mhykell, 2, and brother Michael Jefferson, 4, enjoy a spin on the Combo Cars ride Thursday at a carnival outside Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Isabella Allen, 7, of Wapella, back left, feels the thrill of the Iron Dragon roller coaster Thursday at a carnival outside of Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Benjamin Catalan, left, of Normal, goes for a ride Thursday on the Iron Dragon roller coaster Thursday at a carnival at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Carnival springs into action Thursday at Eastland Mall
Warm weather on Thursday didn't keep families and thrill seekers from making the most of the Spring Fling Carnival's opening night at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Rides and games for all ages brought joyous shouts and good times to attendees.
Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
