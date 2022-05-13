West Bloomington Revitalization Project rolls out new Book Bike

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

051522-blm-loc-1bookbike

The West Bloomington Revitalization Project has a new Book Bike that it plans to take to community events to offer free books. 

BLOOMINGTON — People at events around town this summer may notice a new look for the Book Bike, and some faster and easier pedaling from the drivers.  

The Book Bike, which is really a tricycle with a display box attached for books, is a program run by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. The organization bought its first Book Bike in 2011. The original weighed more than 250 pounds and had only one speed, a Thursday press release said. 

The new bike, built by Icicle Tricycles, is more than 15 pounds lighter and has seven speeds. The $4,000 needed for the bike came from donations from the Bike Co-op, which is based at WBRP, along with a senior project from Illinois Wesleyan University alumna Oliva Jacobs, who graduated in 2021. Jacobs is now the news clerk at The Pantagraph. 

051522-blm-loc-2bookbike

Volunteer Dan Steadman and program manager Karen Schmidt try out the new West Bloomington Revitalization Project Book Bike. 
WBRP Board Member Bruce Clark contributed his painting skills to the project, the release said. The program is managed by Karen Schmidt. 

The Book Bike offers free books to the community. More information on the program, including how to volunteer or donate books, can be found on the WBRP website at westbloomington.org

Carnival springs into action Thursday at Eastland Mall

Warm weather on Thursday didn't keep families and thrill seekers from making the most of the Spring Fling Carnival's opening night at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Rides and games for all ages brought joyous shouts and good times to attendees.

The carnival continues through the weekend. Tickets start off at $1.50 each, $25 for 20, $60 for 50 tickets or unlimited rides for $27, according to the event's social media page

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

