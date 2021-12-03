West Bloomington Revitalization Project plans work day ahead of reopening

BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project will host a volunteer work day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, to prepare the building for reopening to the community.

The WBRP building closed due to water and sewer damage sustained during the summer flooding, a press release explained. Volunteers spent many hours sorting, salvaging and discarding tools, supplies, bicycle parts and other items. Changes to programs and services had to be made until the building could open to the public again.

Earlier fundraising efforts helped with the costs of cleanup and other repairs. Salvaged items were stored so the flooring could be replaced, but further damage was found on the surfaces under the flooring, leading to additional expenses.

The floor work was completed in November and the WBRP hopes to welcome the community back to the Tool Library, the Bike Co-op and other programs later in December.

On the Dec. 11 work day, the WBRP and volunteers will clean, paint, move and organize tools, furniture and equipment from storage back into the building at 724 W. Washington St.

Volunteers are asked to sign up by emailing manager@westbloomington.org.

WBRP Board Secretary Kristen Buhrmann is also coordinating a virtual holiday auction to help cover the extra costs of the floor replacement. Items included are donated by local businesses, board members and friends of the WBRP.

Online registration for the auction is open now. Bidding for auction items runs Dec. 6-12 at virtualauction.bid/wbrp. Monetary donations may also be made on the auction website or at westbloomington.org/donate-online.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

