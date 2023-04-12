BLOOMINGTON — Earth Day is just around the corner, and West Bloomington Revitalization Project plans to celebrate with some spring cleaning.

WBRP will partner with students from Illinois Wesleyan University's Action Resource Seminar for various jobs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, according to a Tuesday news release.

Besides cleaning up litter, WBRP Manager Hannah Russell said there are other jobs for volunteers, like cleaning the community gardens.

She added they will have teams using the myBloomington phone app to identify areas and items under the city's purview that need repair, such as potholes or cracks in the sidewalk.

Volunteers can sign up through the calendar section on WBRP's website or by visiting their Facebook page at facebook.com/WestBloomington.

Expanding programs

Beyond Earth Day, Russell said she wants to start growing and refining the specific projects WBRP has for the community.

Russell said she wants to join some of their programs together for more synergy across the board, "because a lot of our patrons only interact with us in one program, and they don't realize that we're all these other things."

One example would be the popular Veggie Oasis, which starts in May, she said.

"I'm trying to find new ways to develop Veggie Oasis," Russell said.

The program, which offers free produce every Saturday from the Downtown Bloomington Famers Market, is already very successful, she said.

"We run out of veggies every Saturday, but it'd be great if (we could) do a little more with it," Russell said. "Maybe throw out some recipes, or try to incorporate our kitchen items with our veggies or do a demonstration outside."

Russell is also working to expand the Bike Co-op to offer different ways for volunteers and patrons to "purchase" a bike without having to pay money.

Going forward, Russell said she would like to see more people making use of WBRP's programs.

"It would be lovely to see more usage," she said. "Don't buy a tool, come and use it here. Don't buy your bike at Walmart, buy a refurbished one that's better that costs just as much or less here."

Front door facelift

Visitors to WBRP, at 724 W. Washington St., will also notice a completely renovated entrance.

During the winter, the city dug up the sidewalk and poured new concrete to create an entrance that is ADA-accessible, Russell said.

She said the old entrance was "bad and dangerous. People stumbled over it. You want to make sure that your patrons are safe and can enter the building."

"Also," Russell said, chuckling, "it just looks better."

She said the effects were noticeable almost immediately.

About a week after the entrance was finished, Russell said, a man used a wheelchair to enter the building, something that was not possible before.

"I'm like, 'Oh! This is exactly what this is made for,'" she said. "It was just very ... serendipitous."

There is also a new sign above the door.

Russell said David Kidd volunteered nearly 100 hours and used his personal computer numerical control machine to create the new sign that reflects WBRP's new logo.

She said it's even backlit at night.

To learn more about West Bloomington Revitalization Project, visit westbloomington.org or find their Facebook page at facebook.com/WestBloomington.

