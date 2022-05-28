West Bloomington group to launch violence prevention center

BLOOMINGTON — The West Market Street Council will allocate a portion of a $10,000 crime prevention grant to set up a Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center on Bloomington's west side.

The grant comes through a coordination between the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. Karen Irvin from the McLean County chapter of Moms Demand Action said the grant is one of 10 that Everytown for Gun Safety issues annually to communities across the country.

Irvin said the grants were awarded to organizations who serve "people, places and spaces that have been affected by gun violence."

The funds will also be used for a beautification project through West Market Street Council, as well as the annual West Bloomington Block Party on Aug. 6, the council said in a news release.

Organizers said the VIP Center's pop-up tent will make its inaugural appearance at the annual Wear Orange Day program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at Anderson Park in Normal. Wear Orange is a national organization that recognizes and honors victims of gun violence by wearing the color that hunters wear for safety. It began in June 2015 after teenager Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago.

Later that evening, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St. in Bloomington, will host a celebration with a buffet and music for the VIP Center starting at 6 p.m. The celebration is open to the public, but they will be accepting donations for the center.

Dameca Kirkwood will lead the VIP Center. She said her vision is for it to be a place "where you're able to come and know that you are valued, that you are a very important person, know that how you're feeling, what you're feeling can be real, and to try to give the individual a certain kind of path to deal with (conflict) outside of violence."

Kirkwood said, "I want it to be a place where you can come if there's a bad situation, where you can come and you can feel good about the day."

"Right now it's a tent," Kirkwood said, though she hopes that there will be a brick-and-mortar location in the future.

Irvin said Kirkwood "has a unique perspective on young people and how they've been affected by gun violence."

Kirkwood said her main motivation is the loss of her 27-year-old son, Trevonte, in October 2018. "I never wanted to do this. I never wanted to do any of this. Whether it's crying, public speaking, VIP," she said. If not for Trevonte's murder, she said, "there wouldn't be any talk, there wouldn't be any grant."

Jordyn H. Thornton was convicted in February of first-degree murder in Trevonte Kirkwood's death; his sentencing is scheduled for June 28. A co-defendant, Quentin Jackson, was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

When her son died, Kirkwood said, she was not prepared for anything that would come afterward. She described how difficult it was to visit his body after they had performed the autopsy, and how she had to tell her 5-year-old granddaughter that her father was dead. "I was not ready to pick out a casket," she said.

"Now I know," Kirkwood said. "You know better, you do better, I don't want to prepare anybody for this life."

She said that is her hope for the VIP Center: "We try and get in front of it."

Irvin said she hopes the VIP Center can "provide opportunities for conversations about gun violence."

Kirkwood said the name, VIP, started at her own kitchen table. She would allow people into her home to sit and talk, as "very important persons," about the violence going on in their lives. Now, she said, there are always young people coming to her and seeking advice from "Auntie 'Meca." She said youths in the area call, text and send her emails about issues ranging from violence at school to guns in the house.

"I have every intention to do the best that I can for our community, for the young African Americans, Latinos, Caucasians — it doesn't matter at this point. These young people and these kids, they need an outlet," Kirkwood said.

"I just know that I have to do it, as a mom. I can't turn away from it," she said.

The VIP Center can be contacted via email at vipofblono@gmail.com or by phone at 309-362-0114.

West Market Street Council can be reached via email at westmarketstreetcouncil@gmail.com or by phone at 309-287-1813.

