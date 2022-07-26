 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Bloomington block party returns for 10th year

Ballin'

Percy Cross, 3, goes for a slam dunk while playing basketball Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, during the ninth annual West Bloomington Neighborhood Block Party at the corner of West Mill and South Mason streets in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Twin Cities residents are welcome to join the West Bloomington Neighborhood Block Party for food, fun and friendship after a two-year COVID hiatus.

The party, hosted by Arthur Haynes and Kiasha Henry, invites everyone from Bloomington-Normal to gather and "build strong community bonds," organizers said in a press release

The event is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the corner of Market and Howard streets. Besides food, games and entertainment, community and nonprofit organizations will be present to offer career guidance, free school supplies, backpacks and other resources, organizers said.  

080419-blm-loc-2neighborhood

Marli Locke, 8, eats some rib tips Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, during the ninth annual West Bloomington Neighborhood Block Party at the corner of West Mill and South Mason streets in Bloomington.

The block party also features the new Violence Intervention and Prevention Center that opened earlier this year. 

The block party is organized and supervised by Community, Humanitarianism, Assistance, Revitalization, Mentorship Inc. (C.H.A.R.M.), founded in 2009 by Haynes and Henry to work for "social equity and community development within low income communities" in Bloomington-Normal. 

Haynes said there is no cost to attend. Parking is available at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

Download PDF 2022 West Bloomington Block Party

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

