FAIRBURY — An outpouring of love and candlelight flowed Saturday evening from the doors of the First Baptist Church of Fairbury and round the Prairie Central High School football field, shining for the spirits of two teens lost nearly one week ago.

Over 650 people went to a vigil at the church to support family and friends of PCHS seniors and outstanding multisport athletes Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr. Both died in a sledding accident Sunday, March 19, at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Frisco, Colorado.

The vigil commenced with a short program at the church, starting with the reading of a poem that touched on the boys’ character and demeanor, and the inexpressible depth of the community’s grief.

Chastity Pick, who teaches fifth and sixth grades at Prairie Central Upper Elementary Schools, organized the vigil in hand with Cheer Coach Hillary Blackwell. Pick told The Pantagraph the vigil was a way for people in town to express their feelings.

“We’re supporting each other, and this community will rally around the Fehr and Bazzell family,” she said.

The two are very important to their town, Pick said, “not only as athletes but as just young men of good character.”

FBCF Pastor Daryl Evans said the outpouring of love from all who showed, including members of other area churches, was amazing.

“Shows the love for the families,” he added.

Evans also said the Fehr and Bazzell families are two of the largest in Fairbury. He said they’ve “touched the lives of really our whole community.

“That’s why we’re all grieving.”

Danny Scharer grew up in Fairbury. Although now a Bloomington resident, the 32-year-old man is still bonded with his hometown through supporting PCHS basketball and running a Fairbury business.

“One person hurts, we all hurt,” said Scharer, “and I think we come together really well at a time like this, as tragic as it may be.”

He sang and played guitar at the church program, performing “The Goodness of the Lord” by Travis Ryan. That music spoke to Scharer on how to trust and know of God’s presence, he said, and also that God is faithful in the midst of hard things, “even if we can’t see it in the moment.”

From the heart

After the program, vigil attendees proceeded on a candlelit walk circling the PCHS football field, ending at a memorial wall arranged for Dylan and Drew. The crowd was led into prayer, and some sang “This Little Light of Mine” and “Amazing Grace.”

Ethan Offenbacker, 22, a 2018 PCHS grad, convened with others at the field. He said Drew and Dylan were always selfless, and he wanted to “show my support and tell them how much I love them.”

The Forrest man said Dylan was always after the ball. His favorite memory of his freshman and junior high teammate was seeing him steal the ball and getting it “dunked.”

“It was one of the greatest things ever,” Offenbacker said, adding he saw both Drew and Dylan grow up on the court. He also said he was at every single home game for them.

Realizing the mass at the vigil, Offenbacker said he had no idea the community was that big.

Also heartbroken was PCHS varsity coach Trevin McCulloh, who spoke at the vigil and stayed to hug student after student at the memorial wall. He said his mind had been in a fog for the last five days.

“They meant the world to us,” he said of Drew and Dylan.

McCulloh said he prepared six pages of memories he had of the two athletes for the church vigil, and struggled to muster the words.

However, McCulloh said he tossed those drafts out the window. Instead, he said he “just had to speak from the heart.”

He said he couldn’t have been more proud of the two, who made his job easy as their basketball coach. But what was more important to McCulloh was seeing them become leaders, he said.

Speaking at the church, he thanked Dylan for being a big brother to McCulloh’s 11-year-old son, Mason, by teaching him to play baseball.

That’s just one memory he said he’ll cherish of Dylan, but “everybody has their own memories.”

The coach concluded his speech with the following words on grief that his mother posted to social media: “Grief, I’ve learned is really just love. ... It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in the hollow part of your chest.

“Grief is just love with no place to go.”

