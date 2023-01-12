 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellness Day planned Saturday at Central Illinois Walmart stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Central Illinois Walmart stores will host a Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Residents can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more from local pharmacists.

Central Illinois stores participating in the event include Bloomington, Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Morton, Pekin, Decatur, Springfield, Mattoon, Charleston, Shelbyville and Taylorville.

Some stores will also be offering vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products. The event aims to encourage families to prioritize their health by helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles, according to a news release from Walmart.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will be participating in the Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday. 

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Wellness Days since 2014, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often their stop for health care. 

Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub for a complete list of sites hosting Wellness Days.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

