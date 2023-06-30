BLOOMINGTON — A series of powerful thunderstorms that swept through Central Illinois Thursday felled trees and damaged buildings in several towns throughout the region.

Blake West, an engineer for the Clinton Fire Department in DeWitt County, said the wind speeds were "extremely excessive."

He said the storm caused "more damage to our community (than any other) in more than 15 years."

John Bumgardner of the National Weather Service in Lincoln said this type of storm is called a derecho.

"'Derecho' refers to an area of widespread wind damage with, generally, a fast-moving line of thunderstorms," Bumgardner said.

Derechos also feature several areas with wind speeds exceeding 75 mph.

Bumgardner said the NWS in Davenport, Iowa, reported wind speeds of 120 mph in some areas.

The area of a derecho is a vast channel, at least 400 miles long and 60 miles wide, Bumgardner said.

Bumgardner said there was even a tornado that damaged the area between Curran and Chatham, near Springfield.

In Clinton, West said the fire department had been on more than 40 storm-related calls as of Friday morning.

Despite the litany of fire alarms and downed power lines, he said there were no calls of imminent danger.

A representative for DeWitt County Emergency Medical Services was not immediately available, but West said ambulances had only been called for minor injuries.

The village of Bement in Piatt County suffered heavy damage, especially to its Veterans Memorial Park.

Pat Tieman, village president, said the damage was "pretty bad on the north side of town." He said it was "like a monsoon ... 80 mph winds, rain was going sideways."

In total, Tieman said 12 trees around town will have to be removed, and several electric power poles have snapped.

NWS Lincoln also reported downed trees in Sullivan, but a representative from the town was not immediately available Friday.

The Illinois State Police reported that a semitrailer was blown over by high winds Thursday afternoon while traveling eastbound Interstate 74 near mile marker 160 in DeWitt County. No injuries were reported.

Kevin Kothe, director of public works for the City of Bloomington, said damage within the city was minimal.

He said only one stoplight lost power, and that was fixed before midnight. He said that, despite some brush pickup by city forestry, everything in Bloomington was back to normal by midday Friday.

Cathy Oloffson, communications director for the Town of Normal, said damage was minimal there as well.

Oloffson said the only major damage occurred at Hidden Creek Trail, part of Constitution Trail, near Sycamore Street and Fell Avenue. She said the park was closed for several hours for a tree removal.

She added that the Normal Fire Department assisted in approximately four locations of downed power lines.

Matt Swaney of NFD said they received a "surge of calls related to wires down and other storm-related incidents, all of which were managed in a couple of hours."

He said two homes received damage to their electrical systems, but "overall nothing major, thankfully."

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said, "We (McLean County) fared very well. We got very lucky compared to our neighbors ... not much structural damage compared to what it could have been."

NWS Lincoln's Bumgardner said between 4 and 9 a.m. Thursday, before the peak of the storms, areas in south-central Illinois experienced hail that was quarter- to ping-pong ball sized. Tuscola even reported hail as large as 3.2 inches in diameter — for reference, Bumgardner said a baseball is 2.75 inches.

One of the biggest concerns when people lose power for a significant amount of time is food storage.

"We're still without power in town," said West, from the Clinton Fire Department. "The gosh darn grocery stores are going to be full when we get power, because there's a lot of spoiled food out there."

Donnie Chapman, manager at the IGA in Clinton, said, "I see us being a little bit busier, but, more or less, people are going to be analyzing what they need."

Chapman said a lot of customers had already stocked up for the holiday weekend.

"Hopefully people don't have to throw away a lot of their food," Chapman said.

As of midday Friday, only one of the three hardware stores in Clinton had power: Tractor Supply Co. on Clinton Plaza.

Store Manager Royce Thompson said customers are buying "the typical things when anything like this happens — necessities." Thompson said shoppers are mostly buying things in case another summer storm hits.

West said engineers from Ameren have been working tirelessly to get power back in Clinton.

"They have been doing a phenomenal job. They've been working around the clock, but we were torn up pretty bad," he said.

A representative from Ameren could not be reached for comment at the time of reporting. On Thursday, The Pantagraph reported more than 6,000 Ameren customers without power, with the largest numbers occurring in Bloomington-Normal, McLean, Atlanta, Lincoln, Clinton and Wapella. Corn Belt Energy had also reported significant outages in McLean, Woodford and DeWitt counties.

Tieman said much of Bement, including himself, was still without power as of Friday morning: "It's an experience, I'll say that."

Thankfully, though, he said no one was hurt and they are working to get the park ready for the Fourth of July holiday.

"It's going to take some time, though," Tieman said.

Bumgardner was keen to note that conditions remain favorable for similar storms this weekend.

"It looks like we could have one round tonight (Friday) and another one tomorrow evening (Saturday,)" he said.

But the danger will be farther south, he said.

"Bloomington's risk is not as high as, say, Lawrenceville," Bumgardner said. He said areas to the south could experience damaging winds and large hail in the coming days.

