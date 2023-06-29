BLOOMINGTON — After weeks of drought, a strong line of storms moved through Central Illinois on Thursday afternoon, drenching the area in a much-needed rain and leaving moderate damage in its wake.
The
National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwest McLean County around 12:36 p.m., when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near McLean and quickly moving east, bringing wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail in Stanford, Heyworth, Congerville and Farmer City.
A severe storm and a tornado warning on Thursday caused high winds on Main Street in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cathy Beck, director of the
McLean County Emergency Management Agency, told The Pantagraph she had received reports of trees and power lines down throughout the county, including some trees blocking roads.
In Normal, 30-year-old Kim Barbee heard a loud commotion at her apartment at 404 E. Vernon Ave., and when she looked out the window, she wondered, "Who threw the bricks across the parking lot?"
As it turned out, the bricks on the outer wall of her apartment building had collapsed in the storm, pelting her car with bricks but only leaving a few dents. Maintenance workers from First Site responded quickly to board the hole in the building, and Barbee said the situation could have been much worse.
Exterior wall bricks for an apartment building at 404 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal spill into a parking lot following Thursday storms.
Brendan Denison
The
Normal Police Department and Normal Fire Department both reported numerous calls for downed trees and power lines.
In Bloomington, a Pantagraph photographer arrived just in time to see crews pulling a car out of several inches of water that had accumulated at the intersection of Four Seasons Road and Maysel Street.
A Pantagraph photographer arrived just in time to see crews pulling a car out of several inches of water that had accumulated at the intersection of Four Seasons Road and Maysel Street during Thursday afternoon's storms.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The
Bloomington Fire Department said it had responded to 23 storm-related calls by 3 p.m., including downed power lines, flooded streets, motorists stranded in high water and a few medical calls. Two commercial buildings sustained significant roof damage, BFD stated in its Facebook post about the storms.
A semitrailer was overturned on Interstate 74 between Farmer City and Mansfield during Thursday's storms.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Starting around 1:45 p.m., eastbound Interstate 74 was blocked by an overturned semitruck between Farmer City and Mansfield. Traffic was still crawling and being diverted at mile marker 159 at press time, but Illinois State Police did confirm that no injuries were reported.
Traffic was backed up and being diverted on eastbound Interstate 74 on Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer was overturned during severe storms.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“With the inclement weather and high winds, numerous incidents are unfolding at this time," ISP Trooper Joshua Robinson stated Thursday afternoon.
Nearly 6,000 Ameren customers were experiencing power outages Thursday afternoon, with the largest numbers occurring in Bloomington-Normal, McLean, Atlanta, Lincoln, Clinton and Wapella. Corn Belt Energy was also reporting significant outages in McLean, Woodford and DeWitt counties.
A downed tree is shown behind 1504 Hancock Drive in Normal on Thursday afternoon.
ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stacey Shangraw, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson, told The Pantagraph that their incident management team was activated to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by a strong line of thunderstorm that moved across their entire service region.
"We're seeing things across the board," she said Thursday afternoon.
A severe storm and a tornado warning on Thursday caused high winds on Main Street in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shangraw advised customers to report outages and check a restoration status by visiting Ameren.com/outage. She also advised them to ensure their cellphone number is updated on their online account profile. People should also stay clear of d owned lined and poles, she said, noting they should report those issues by calling Ameren at 1-800-755-5000.
Frontier Communications also reported outages in the Bloomington area around 1 p.m.; however, the extent of the outage was not immediately available.
A severe storm and a tornado warning on Thursday caused high winds on Main Street in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Just before 3 p.m., the
Nationa l Weather Service Central Illinois stated on its Facebook page that severe weather had exited the area, with "little to no thunderstorm activity anticipated beyond 5 p.m."
A severe storm and a tornado warning on Thursday caused high winds on Main Street in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A severe storm and a tornado warning on Thursday caused high winds on Main Street in downtown Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A damaged tree with partially downed limbs is shown behind 1504 Hancock Drive in Normal on Thursday afternoon.
ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
Costly storms
On the afternoon of Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm. Winds reached 150mph, just a few miles shy of a Category 5 classification. Only four Category 5 hurricanes
have ever hit the U.S., the most recent one being Hurricane Michael in 2018.
By the following morning, at least 2.5 million households in Florida had
lost power. Storm surges caused life-threatening floods throughout West and Central Florida, the hurricane destroyed roads, bridges, and houses, and excessive rains caused inland rivers to break record flood levels. Ian continued to move up the Atlantic Coast before making landfall again, this time as a Category 1 storm, in South Carolina.
A single hurricane can cause billions of dollars in damage, not to mention the physical and emotional toll it takes on those in its path. Over the past five years, hurricanes Laura, Ida, Harvey, Irma, and Maria have caused extensive damage and death tolls. The full impact of Ian will come into sharper focus in the coming days and weeks.
Hurricane recovery plans include everything from the basic distribution of food and water supplies to rebuilding highways, energy grid improvements, and far-reaching infrastructure upgrades. Recovering after extensive hurricane damage can take years and can sometimes be sidetracked by additional storms.
2022's Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts roughly from June 1 to Nov. 30, has been quieter than
meteorologists predicted. Before Ian, three other hurricanes formed, two of which dissolved before landfall. Hurricane Fiona, a storm that first made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sep. 18 as Category 1 and wrought damage across the Caribbean as it strengthened, was the season's first major hurricane. Still, the span between August and September represents just part of the peak range for Atlantic hurricanes, with October's forecast not yet clear. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest hurricanes of all time. In this gallery, you'll find the category of the storm, the year it occurred, and how much damage it caused. Tropical storms, defined as cyclones with winds less than 74 mph, are not included in the analysis. The data includes hurricanes that impacted Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the cost listed is in current U.S. dollars which have been adjusted for inflation. This data also addresses the cost of these hurricanes to the U.S. (and its territories), not to other countries or regions. More information on the methodology can be found at the National Hurricane Center.
Read on for the costliest hurricanes of all time.
You may also like: Fastest-warming states since 1970
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
#25. Alicia
- Estimated cost: $8.8 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Aug. 17, 1983
- End date: Aug. 20, 1983
- Deaths: 21
Bettmann // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Fran
- Estimated cost: $9.3 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 05, 1996
- End date: Sep. 08, 1996
- Deaths: 37
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images
#22. Georges
- Estimated cost: $10.7 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 20, 1998
- End date: Sep. 29, 1998
- Deaths: 16
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
FEMA/Dave Gatley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Jeanne
- Estimated cost: $11.5 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 15, 2004
- End date: Sep. 29, 2004
- Deaths: 28
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Jeffrey Greenberg // Getty Images
#19. Matthew
- Estimated cost: $12.1 billion
- Category 2
- Start date: Oct. 08, 2016
- End date: Oct. 12, 2016
- Deaths: 49
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Sean Rayford // Getty Images
#18. Frances
- Estimated cost: $15.1 billion
- Category 2
- Start date: Sep. 03, 2004
- End date: Sep. 09, 2004
- Deaths: 48
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Education Images // Getty Images
#17. Irene
- Estimated cost: $17.4 billion
- Category 1
- Start date: Aug. 26, 2011
- End date: Aug. 28, 2011
- Deaths: 45
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#16. Hugo
- Estimated cost: $21.1 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 21, 1989
- End date: Sep. 22, 1989
- Deaths: 86
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
philippe giraud/Sygma via Getty Images
#15. Charley
- Estimated cost: $24.6 billion
- Category 4
- Start date: Aug. 13, 2004
- End date: Aug. 14, 2004
- Deaths: 35
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Jeffrey Greenberg // Getty Images
#14. Laura
- Estimated cost: $26.0 billion
- Category 4
- Start date: Aug. 27, 2020
- End date: Aug. 28, 2020
- Deaths: 42
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
#13. Rita
- Estimated cost: $27.2 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 20, 2005
- End date: Sep. 24, 2005
- Deaths: 119
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Brian Vander Brug // Getty Images
#12. Florence
- Estimated cost: $27.8 billion
- Category 1
- Start date: Sep. 13, 2018
- End date: Sep. 16, 2018
- Deaths: 53
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Sean Rayford// Getty Images
#11. Wilma
- Estimated cost: $27.9 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Oct. 24, 2005
- End date: Oct. 24, 2005
- Deaths: 35
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
ANTONIO LEVY/AFP via Getty Images
#9. Ivan
- Estimated cost: $31.6 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Sep. 12, 2004
- End date: Sep. 21, 2004
- Deaths: 57
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
#8. Ike
- Estimated cost: $40.2 billion
- Category 2
- Start date: Sep. 12, 2008
- End date: Sep. 14, 2008
- Deaths: 112
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Paul Flipse/US Air Force // Getty Images
#6. Irma
- Estimated cost: $59.5 billion
- Category 4
- Start date: Sep. 06, 2017
- End date: Sep. 12, 2017
- Deaths: 97
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Jeffrey Greenberg // Getty Images
#4. Sandy
- Estimated cost: $82.0 billion
- Category 1
- Start date: Oct. 30, 2012
- End date: Oct. 31, 2012
- Deaths: 159
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
#3. Maria
- Estimated cost: $107.1 billion
- Category 4
- Start date: Sep. 19, 2017
- End date: Sep. 21, 2017
- Deaths: 2,981
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#2. Harvey
- Estimated cost: $148.8 billion
- Category 4
- Start date: Aug. 25, 2017
- End date: Aug. 31, 2017
- Deaths: 89
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
AFP Contributor // Getty Images
#1. Katrina
- Estimated cost: $186.3 billion
- Category 3
- Start date: Aug. 25, 2005
- End date: Aug. 30, 2005
- Deaths: 1,833
You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather
ROBYN BECK // Getty Images
#25. Opal
- Estimated cost: $9.2 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: October 4, 1995
- End date: October 6, 1995
- Deaths: 27
DOUG COLLIER // Getty Images
#24. Fran
- Estimated cost: $9.6 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: September 5, 1996
- End date: September 8, 1996
- Deaths: 37
DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images
#23. Georges
- Estimated cost: $11.0 billion
- Category: 2
- Start date: September 20, 1998
- End date: September 29, 1998
- Deaths: 16
ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images
#22. Floyd
- Estimated cost: $11.7 billion
- Category: 1
- Start date: September 14, 1999
- End date: September 16, 1999
- Deaths: 77
Fema // Getty Images
#21. Jeanne
- Estimated cost: $11.9 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: September 15, 2004
- End date: September 29, 2004
- Deaths: 28
You may also like: States with the most landfill waste
Jeffrey Greenberg // Getty Images
#20. Matthew
- Estimated cost: $12.5 billion
- Category: 2
- Start date: October 8, 2016
- End date: October 12, 2016
- Deaths: 49
Sean Rayford // Getty Images
#19. Frances
- Estimated cost: $15.6 billion
- Category: 2
- Start date: September 3, 2004
- End date: September 9, 2004
- Deaths: 48
Education Images // Getty Images
#18. Irene
- Estimated cost: $17.9 billion
- Category: 2
- Start date: August 26, 2011
- End date: August 28, 2011
- Deaths: 45
Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#17. Hugo
- Estimated cost: $21.7 billion
- Category: 4
- Start date: September 21, 1989
- End date: September 22, 1989
- Deaths: 86
philippe giraud/Sygma via Getty Images
#15. Laura
- Estimated cost: $26.9 billion
- Category: 4
- Start date: August 27, 2020
- End date: August 28, 2020
- Deaths: 42
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
#14. Rita
- Estimated cost: $28.1 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: September 20, 2005
- End date: September 24, 2005
- Deaths: 119
Brian Vander Brug // Getty Images
#13. Florence
- Estimated cost: $28.8 billion
- Category: 1
- Start date: September 13, 2018
- End date: September 16, 2018
- Deaths: 53
Sean Rayford// Getty Images
#12. Wilma
- Estimated cost: $28.9 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: October 24, 2005
- End date: October 24, 2005
- Deaths: 35
ANTONIO LEVY/AFP via Getty Images
#10. Ivan
- Estimated cost: $32.6 billion
- Category: 3
- Start date: September 12, 2004
- End date: September 21, 2004
- Deaths: 57
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
#9. Ike
- Estimated cost: $41.4 billion
- Category: 2
- Start date: September 12, 2008
- End date: September 14, 2008
- Deaths: 112
Paul Flipse/US Air Force // Getty Images
#8. Andrew
- Estimated cost: $57.8 billion
- Category: 5
- Start date: August 23, 1992
- End date: August 27, 1992
- Deaths: 61
Steve Starr // Getty Images
#7. Irma
- Estimated cost: $61.0 billion
- Category: 4
- Start date: September 6, 2017
- End date: September 12, 2017
- Deaths: 97
Jeffrey Greenberg // Getty Images
#5. Sandy
- Estimated cost: $84.6 billion
- Category: 1
- Start date: October 30, 2012
- End date: October 31, 2012
- Deaths: 159
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
#4. Maria
- Estimated cost: $109.8 billion
- Category: 5
- Start date: September 19, 2017
- End date: September 21, 2017
- Deaths: 2,981
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#3. Ian
- Estimated cost: $114.0 billion
- Category: 4
- Start date: September 28, 2022
- End date: September 30, 2022
- Deaths: 152
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
#2. Harvey
- Estimated cost: $152.5 billion
- Category: 4
- Start date: August 25, 2017
- End date: August 31, 2017
- Deaths: 89
AFP Contributor // Getty Images
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!