BLOOMINGTON — After weeks of drought, a strong line of storms moved through Central Illinois on Thursday afternoon, drenching the area in a much-needed rain and leaving moderate damage in its wake.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwest McLean County around 12:36 p.m., when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near McLean and quickly moving east, bringing wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail in Stanford, Heyworth, Congerville and Farmer City.

Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, told The Pantagraph she had received reports of trees and power lines down throughout the county, including some trees blocking roads.

In Normal, 30-year-old Kim Barbee heard a loud commotion at her apartment at 404 E. Vernon Ave., and when she looked out the window, she wondered, "Who threw the bricks across the parking lot?"

As it turned out, the bricks on the outer wall of her apartment building had collapsed in the storm, pelting her car with bricks but only leaving a few dents. Maintenance workers from First Site responded quickly to board the hole in the building, and Barbee said the situation could have been much worse.

The Normal Police Department and Normal Fire Department both reported numerous calls for downed trees and power lines.

In Bloomington, a Pantagraph photographer arrived just in time to see crews pulling a car out of several inches of water that had accumulated at the intersection of Four Seasons Road and Maysel Street.

The Bloomington Fire Department said it had responded to 23 storm-related calls by 3 p.m., including downed power lines, flooded streets, motorists stranded in high water and a few medical calls. Two commercial buildings sustained significant roof damage, BFD stated in its Facebook post about the storms.

Starting around 1:45 p.m., eastbound Interstate 74 was blocked by an overturned semitruck between Farmer City and Mansfield. Traffic was still crawling and being diverted at mile marker 159 at press time, but Illinois State Police did confirm that no injuries were reported.

“With the inclement weather and high winds, numerous incidents are unfolding at this time," ISP Trooper Joshua Robinson stated Thursday afternoon.

Nearly 6,000 Ameren customers were experiencing power outages Thursday afternoon, with the largest numbers occurring in Bloomington-Normal, McLean, Atlanta, Lincoln, Clinton and Wapella. Corn Belt Energy was also reporting significant outages in McLean, Woodford and DeWitt counties.

Stacey Shangraw, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson, told The Pantagraph that their incident management team was activated to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by a strong line of thunderstorm that moved across their entire service region.

"We're seeing things across the board," she said Thursday afternoon.

Shangraw advised customers to report outages and check a restoration status by visiting Ameren.com/outage. She also advised them to ensure their cellphone number is updated on their online account profile.

People should also stay clear of downed lined and poles, she said, noting they should report those issues by calling Ameren at 1-800-755-5000.

Frontier Communications also reported outages in the Bloomington area around 1 p.m.; however, the extent of the outage was not immediately available.

Just before 3 p.m., the National Weather Service Central Illinois stated on its Facebook page that severe weather had exited the area, with "little to no thunderstorm activity anticipated beyond 5 p.m."