UPDATE, 1:11 P.M.

The tornado warning for McLean County has expired, and the eastern part of the county is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Colfax to near Farmer City, moving east at 65 mph, the NWS said.

The storm could bring wind gusts up to 70 mph, along with quarter-size hail.

As of about 1:30 p.m., more than 900 Ameren customers in Bloomington-Normal were experiencing outages, along with 1,124 customers in Atlanta and 600 in McLean. Additional, smaller outages were being reported in communities throughout McLean County.

Frontier Communications also reported outages in the Bloomington area around 1 p.m., however, the extent of the outage was not immediately available.

--------------------

BLOOMINGTON — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southwest McLean County until 1 p.m. Thursday.

The area includes the communities of Downs, McLean and Heyworth, and parts of Interstates 55 and 74.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located at about 12:36 p.m. over McLean, about 14 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving east at 65 mph.

The NWS said there is also a possibility for half dollar-size hail.

People in the storm's path should take shelter immediately. The NWS advises people to move to the lowest floor of a building, avoid windows and protect themselves from any flying debris.

Photos: Tornado collapses northern Illinois theater roof