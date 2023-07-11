SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for eight counties that were disproportionately impacted by two separate severe weather events that hit the state in late June and early July.

The proclamation covers Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington counties. In a statement, Pritzker said he made the declaration "to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents."

On June 29, Central Illinois was rocked by a derecho that produced straight-line winds of more than 100 mph that downed trees, power lines and left thousands in the dark for days. The storm also dropped five confirmed tornados.

On July 2, significant rainfall in a short period, including eight inches in some areas, caused flash flooding in the Chicago region. The storm also downed trees and led to power outages across northern Illinois.

According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, local resources and capabilities in the communities hit by these storms have been exhausted and state resources are needed.

The proclamation goes into effect immediately. A request for federal disaster assistance could also come if deemed necessary.

