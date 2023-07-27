BLOOMINGTON — The National Weather Service has put most of Central Illinois, including McLean County, under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

During this time, dangerously hot conditions with head index values up to 115 degrees are expected, with overnight values only falling to the upper 70s, according to the NWS.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly for people working outside or participating in outdoor activities.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include dizziness, headache, nausea, abdominal cramps, shallow breathing, clammy skin, muscle tremors and heavy perspiration.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a person suffering from heat stroke should get to an air-conditioned environment if possible or move to a shady location outside. They also should loosen their clothing and drink a cool, non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverage.

Symptoms of heat stroke could include a high body temperature, red and dry skin, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, confusion and unconsciousness.

A person suffering from heat stroke should not be given fluids, according to IDPH. Instead, the person should be moved to a shady location and put in a semi-sitting position before having their head and body bathed in cold water.

To further keep residents safe during the heat wave, McLean County offers a number of cooling centers:

Bloomington

Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; available space is limited

Denny's Restaurant, 701 Eldorado Road, open 24 hours

Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Junction at Home Sweet Home Ministries, 301 E. Oakland Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Connect Transit bus, parking lot of McLean County Health Department, 200 W. Front St., availability determined on a case-by-case basis depending on available resources and weather

Normal

Denny's Restaurant, 1615 N. Main St., 6 a.m. to midnight

Meijer, 1900 E. College Ave., 6 a.m. to midnight

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, daily until last train at 9 p.m.

Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Arrowsmith

Call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, for a fire chief to assist.

Bellflower

Bellflower Community Center cafeteria, 104 W. Center St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Chenoa

Chenoa Fire Department, 920 E. Cemetery Ave.; contact the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, to ensure the station is manned.

Cooksville

Call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, for the village president or fire chief to assist.

Downs

Downs Fire Department, 102 W. Main St., open 24 hours, call 309-378-2021 to make sure the station is staffed.

Heyworth

Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Heyworth Fire Department upon notification, 103. S. Buchanan St., 309-473-3223

Hudson

Hudson Fire Department, 502 N. Broadway; call 309-726-1501 to see if station is manned.

LeRoy

Love's Travel Stop, 505 S. Persimmon Drive, 24 hours

Lexington

Call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, for a fire chief, police department or emergency management agency to assist.

McLean

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 315 E. Dixie Road, 24 hours

Saybrook

Call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, for a fire chief to assist.

Stanford

Allin Township Fire Department, 104 W. Main St.; call the METCOM non-emergency number, 309-888-5030, for the fire department to assist.

