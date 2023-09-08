It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Illinois football is back with the Illini taking on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday. What is the weather going to be like? Find out what to exp…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…