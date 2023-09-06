Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Illinois football is back with the Illini taking on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday. What is the weather going to be like? Find out what to exp…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…