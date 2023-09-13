The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
