The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North.