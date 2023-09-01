The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 …