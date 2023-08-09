Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
