Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.