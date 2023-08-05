The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
