Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the making…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …