The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
To keep residents safe, McLean County offers a number of cooling centers.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
The chance for showers and storms continues across Illinois, but more activity is expected in the southern part of the state. Damaging wind an…
The 2023 hurricane season is forecasted to be busier than earlier predictions. Colorado State University's now is saying to expect nine hurric…
Showers and storms are in the forecast today, especially during the afternoon and evening with a cold front. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding…