Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
