Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…