Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 d…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…