Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 104. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT.