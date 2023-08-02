The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
