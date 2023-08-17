Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…