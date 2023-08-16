The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.