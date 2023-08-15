Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather for…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…