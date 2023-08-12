Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather for…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…