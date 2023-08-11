Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.