'We owe them all': Memorial Day ceremonies begin at Bloomington cemetery

BLOOMINGTON — Memorial Day weekend ceremonies began Saturday morning with the honoring of a late United States Army veteran at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Bloomington's Desiree Hanke, daughter of Frank Hanke, also of Bloomington, was presented her father’s service flag following military rites held in honor of the veteran’s service to the country from 1982 to 1988.

Hanke agreed the ceremony was a special moment to remember her father’s life and service, adding it was “overwhelming.”

She told The Pantagraph that Frank Hanke was a helpful guy who would come to anybody’s aid.

“He cared about people,” said Desiree Hanke.

American Legion Post 635, of Normal, and American Legion Post 56, of Bloomington, filled in Honor Guard ranks.

Butch Ekstam, executive officer for both posts, explained the meaning behind each color of the flag. He said blue represents the sky that overlooks our land, and the red stripes represent the blood, sweat and tears offered by our comrades. Ekstam then said the white stripes boldly proclaim the peace that Hanke and others helped to bring for future generations.

“This is their flag. This is our spiritual heritage,” he said. “Please receive it with the tears of our eyes and the faith of our hearts.”

Scott Whitman, pipe major of the Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums band, performed a solo rendition “Amazing Grace” as part of the recession.

OSF Chaplain Joyce Rinkenberger led a prayer, urging people to never forget about the service of veterans. She thanked God for gathering the group that day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending our nation.

“May their souls live on in your gracious presence, and may they experience the full nature of your love and mercy,” the chaplain said, asking God to make us worthy of the sacrifices we have benefited from.

“We pray we never forget how blessed we truly are as a nation, as a people and as your children,” said Rinkenberger.

Quoting an unknown source, she said of veterans: ”We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

Daisy Dowell, East Lawn general manager, said they didn’t hold Memorial Day services last year because of the pandemic. She said they felt that everyone wanted to get out after being cooped up, and the Saturday ceremony was the perfect opportunity to do that.

“We just want to give back to our veterans and honor them,” she said. “My father was in the Air Force. Several of our staff members, they have loved ones that were in the military, so it has a special place in our hearts.”

Big Horse Power Farm of McLean was there with a horse-drawn carriage. Owner Jeff Hanlin said back in the day, motorized hearses weren’t used, and a vintage carriage is a highlight of modern events.

“It's a good touch,” he said. “It's something different that not everybody sees.”

Hanlin said it's important to honor fallen soldiers, adding he enjoys doing this kind of work.

“It’s (about) respect for what they did for us,” he said.

Dowell said the horse attending the ceremony had appeared in the "Batman v. Superman" movie.

Seven members of the Livingston County Roughnecks motorcycle club also attended. Club president Dillon Blanchard, of Fairbury, said they have a lot veterans in their club nationally.

He said giving back to them and their families, and making sure they’re not forgotten, is important.

Memorial Day events continue Monday with a parade at 9 a.m. from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park; ceremonies at 10 a.m. at Miller Park; a DAR Memorial Marking at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery; a ceremony at noon at Evergreen; and a 100th anniversary celebration of the McBarnes Building at 2 p.m. at 201 E. Grove St.

