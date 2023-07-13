BLOOMINGTON — Sherwin-Williams is partnering with the West Bloomington Revitalization Project to help 50 residents with neighborhood beautification.

The "Color the Westside" project will help participants learn techniques for painting and how to improve the curb appeal of their homes.

Sherwin-Williams will provide one free painting kit per household, including paint in a selection of four colors, available on a first come, first served basis.

Andrew Demkovich, a professional coatings representative for Sherwin-Williams in Normal, will present DIY workshops on how to paint a door at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the WBRP, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington. Sherwin-Williams and WBRP will work to pair those who cannot do the painting themselves with skilled volunteers or professional painters as available.

Visit westbloomington.org or call 309-829-1200 to register for the program.

