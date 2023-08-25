BLOOMINGTON — West Bloomington Revitalization Project is hosting a bourbon tasting fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Epiphany Farms Ballroom.

This year's main feature is a tasting of five "bourbon legends" and a presentation about the spirit by local blogger "Joseph Bourbon."

WBRP Treasurer Nate Edison said bourbon samples and appetizers will be provided. A cash bar will also be available for beer, wine and soft drinks, and the event will feature a silent auction.

"Our Bourbon Legends fundraiser will be a great opportunity to have a fun night out for a great cause," Edison said.

Funds raised support daily operations of the nonprofit as well as specialty programs like the Book Bike.

Tickets are $95 and can be purchased through Aug. 31 at tinyurl.com/WBRPBourbon2023. For more information, contact Edison at 815-590-7740 or treasurer@westbloomington.org.

