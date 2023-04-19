BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Jack and Jill of America will host the JJ Swims Water Safety Event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at bnymca.org, by calling 309-827-6233, or in-person at any time leading up to the event.

JJ Swims was created to improve drowning statistics for the Black community.

The first 50 children who register for the free event and are new to YMCA Swim School will receive one month of Swim School for $10. They will also receive member rates on their second and third months of school.

All children in attendance will be entered into a raffle. Ten winners will be selected to receive three months of free swim lessons.

Contact tmizell@bnymca.org for more information.

