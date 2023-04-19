BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Jack and Jill of America will host the JJ Swims Water Safety Event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.
Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at
bnymca.org, by calling 309-827-6233, or in-person at any time leading up to the event.
JJ Swims was created to improve drowning statistics for the Black community.
The first 50 children who register for the free event and are new to YMCA Swim School will receive one month of Swim School for $10. They will also receive member rates on their second and third months of school.
All children in attendance will be entered into a raffle. Ten winners will be selected to receive three months of free swim lessons.
Contact
tmizell@bnymca.org for more information.
Watch now: 26 photos from Goldtimers meeting featuring Bill Flick
Featured speaker Bill Flick
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kimberly Rowatt, Gregg Watson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Katherine Wills, Alexis Kalish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Busey Bank Team
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sue Fanis, Don Cooper
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lisa Kramer, Jan Dogen
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Char Cremeens, Linda Lancaster
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy Hinthorn, Cora Parrish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean and Jeff Dickerson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pat Luber
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lora Schumm, Betty Steinlicht
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ruth Stewart
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim Gumm, Judy Cole, Leslie Gumm
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bill and Bev Gale
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jake mug
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tina Zammuto, Molly Wuethrich
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeff Aaberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brett Petersen, Busey Bank
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Packed house
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Featured speaker Bill Flick
Featured speaker Bill Flick
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
