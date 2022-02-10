Watch now: West Bloomington Revitalization Project reopens after June flood

BLOOMINGTON — Seven months after floodwaters rushed into the basement of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project building, the nonprofit is opening its doors to the community again.

The organization, which operates the Tool Library and Bike Co-Op, closed its operation at 724 W. Washington St. after a severe storm in late June caused tens of thousands of damage to the interior.

"Our building was really badly damaged, just like many houses and buildings on the West side," said Hannah Russell, WBRP operations manager. "Because of the flash flossing we had up to 6 feet of water and sewage in our basement, so hundreds of tools and bikes had to be thrown out. We had about 3 inches of water on the main level, which damaged our floor quite a bit."

Board members, program directors, and volunteers have spent months ripping out flooring and making other repairs. The storm poured more than 10 1/2 inches in Bloomington-Normal over a single weekend.

What could be salvaged of the organizations tools, which people can check out for free for up to a week as part of the Tool Library program, and bikes were moved to storage. The project was able to finally reopen its Tool Library and Bike Co-Op programs last month, and on Friday it will hold a grand re-opening to celebrate.

"It was all hands on deck to try and get this place open and running again," said Russell. "It's just a different role for us. We are used to helping our community, and then the roles were switched and the community helped us more so during this time."

The project started in 2007 after a group of neighbors came together to create a task force to address ongoing issues within the city's historic Olde Towne and Gridley Allin Prickett neighborhoods.

The organization provides a number of community programming and services, such as art and street beautification, Barbers with Books, Bed Blitz, and community gardens.

“It began addressing the state and wellbeing of the west side," said Russell. "I’ve lived here for the majority of my life and ever since I was a kid the west side has had this reputation of just being a ‘bad place to be’, which is completely untrue.

“The task force began as a way to not only rectify that reputation, but to address some of the very real issues the west side was dealing with."

Since the flood, the WBRP ended up having a total floor, on top of cleaning, plumbing and electrical issues in the basement. Shortly after the flood, more issues arose after the bathroom ceilings collapsed due to additional plumbing issues, which required ceiling and fan repairs.

"It was just one thing after another when it all happened," said Russell. "The whole process was very lengthy. It took a lot of effort, not only on the board members and program directors, but of the volunteers and a lot of fundraising."

On Friday, the WBRP will host its W.elcome B.ack R.esidents P.arty at 5 p.m. People are asked to register through signupgenius.com. During the event community members will have a chance to talk with the organizations board members, project leaders and volunteers.

People can also get a crash course on how to repair a flat tire on a bike while enjoying refreshments and goodie bags. A free raffle drawing will be held for a chance to win a free bike.

“It was definitely a community effort to get back open," said Russell. "We’re just really, really happy to do so."

