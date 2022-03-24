Watch now: Volunteers at Bloomington church work to send thousands of seeds overseas

BLOOMINGTON — People of all ages sat on either side of long tables at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, a gentle hum of conversation and laughter rising as they chatted and brushed elbows.

But instead of breaking bread, the group of volunteers hoped to alleviate the hunger of others with their task: packing thousands of seed packets to send to developing countries in Africa, and raising money for a similar effort aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

"We are trying to take stress away of hunger from people in very stressful situations," said Harlan Noel, one of several dozen members of the Bloomington church who took part in the effort.

The church members and their guests on Wednesday gathered to prepare carrot and cucumber seed packets for Seed Programs International, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The agricultural aid is destined for developing countries in Africa.

Linda Thomas, a member of the church’s outreach committee, told The Pantagraph that her sister, June Lavelle, who is on the organization's board of directors and working to establish gardens to feed Ukrainian refugees who escaped to Poland.

Thomas said she has been working with the group for about five years because of her sister's close ties. The St. Matthews congregation got involved in January.

“I thought that global gardener seed kit packing was a perfect activity for a church this size,” she said.

The church's involvement with SPI was already underway when the Russian invasion of Ukraine expanded the mission. The organization has said that it will partner with churches, schools and other grassroots organizations in Poland to create home and community vegetable gardens that will augment food stores for Ukrainian refugees and their host families.

“Planting gardens within these communities not only addresses food supply issues but can alleviate distress, promote resiliency, and increase place connection for displaced refugees in a time of extreme duress,” the organization said in a letter on its website that Thomas read to the group Wednesday.

Seeds packaged Wednesday evening by the church will be sent to people in Sierra Leone, Malawi, and possibly Uganda for subsistence farming. Healey International Relief Foundation and Children of Nations will facilitate deliveries.

Donations were also collected, with an option to earmark funds for Ukrainian refugee aid. An amount for collected was not available by press time Thursday.

Thomas said SPI will send seeds to Poland from the United States, and it’s also trying to secure seeds locally in Poland.

Participants packed 3,000 envelopes with seeds, Thomas said. She estimated that would yield around 10 tons of food, to be grown on plots no bigger than half an acre.

She said vegetable seeds are particularly important for their nutritional content, because African recipients already get carbohydrates from starchy produce like cassavas.

Thomas also believes congregation members and their friends were attracted to the notion of helping refugees.

DeDee Champion, also a church member, said SPI’s work in Africa caught her attention right away.

“It’s the right kind of thinking about how to how to help people in some of these underdeveloped countries,” she said, adding the organization teaches people how to garden.

Chrissy Stoffer, another St. Matthews congregant, added in the past they’ve supported Midwest Food Bank and Children’s Home and Aid. And they’ve linked arms with Faith in Action.

“This church has a long tradition of supporting charitable causes, both through service to those causes and to donating money,” she said. “I think it’s just something we feel is important to do to give back to the community.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

