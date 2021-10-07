Watch now: Vigil for Jelani Day at Illinois State University

Illinois State University is holding a memorial service for Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student in the communication sciences and disorders department.
His body was found in the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru on Sept. 4. The identity of the body was released to the public on Sept. 23. He was last seen Aug. 24.
A celebration of life is scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 9, in Danville, Day's hometown.
The celebration is open to the public and will take place at Danville High School. The family has requested no T-shirts be worn, in honor of the pride Day took in his clothing and appearance.
