Watch now: Veteran Shilo Harris gets warm welcome in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Army veteran Shilo Harris, who suffered severe injuries in Iraq when his Humvee was struck by an improvised explosive device, got a warm welcome from area veterans on Friday.

Harris was greeted by a group at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. His arrival came ahead of his appearance Saturday as the featured speaker at this year's Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day program in Decatur.

"Seeing this warm welcome — people in uniform, waving flags, saluting me — I’m humbled; I’m honored," Harris said. "I can’t say enough."

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. It is free and open to the public.

Harris is the author of "Steel Will," a book about his experiences after the incident on Feb. 19, 2007, that left three members of his crew dead. Harris suffered severe burns to over 35% of his body and was in a coma for 48 days.

Among those who greeted Harris at the airport was Paul Whitmer, a local veteran who said he had served three tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. "So we bounced around the same holes," he said to Harris.

"Probably ate a lot of the same dirt, too," Harris quipped.

Asked about the difference in civilian support for returning veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan as compared to the hostility that some faced after the Vietnam War, both Harris and Whitmer cited the influence of Sept. 11, 2001.

"Our nation was attacked in one of the worst attacks in history," Harris said. "Even if you were divided about how you feel about war, everybody said something has to happen."

Whitmer said he had never seen more flags on more buildings and homes than after 9/11.

"I think people knew Vietnam veterans hadn’t been treated as well as they should have been," he added, "and so they devoted all their energy into making sure that the Afghan and Iraq veterans didn’t suffer the same fate."

In addition to Harris' remarks, the Decatur event will include music from the era (1962-1975), food, a cash bar and representatives of veterans service groups.

