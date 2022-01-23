Watch now: Vendors, couples gather as bridal expo returns to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — When the sparks start flying, you’ll know it was a match made to last.

Couples planning their big day got special help from vendors at The Elegant Bridal Expo Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

At least 200 brides-to-be had made an appearance at the expo by 2:30 p.m., according to expo owner and show producer Ashley Peecher. More were expected to come.

She said their last major show happened two years ago, as they only had a small boutique last March.

“We’re really excited to get back at it again,” said Peecher.

Wedding professionals she said that came Sunday included DJs, photographers, florists, bakeries and more.

“We pretty much have it all here,” Peecher said, adding it’s a one-stop shop for couples to plan their whole day and save a lot of time.

Bloomington’s Palma Entertainment came out to the event, along with members of its Style in Stereo wedding band. Their vibes got brides, grooms and kids out onto the dance floor.

Owner Joe Palma told The Pantagraph the expo helps them share their positive energy and excitement around a very special occasion.

“It’s just what we’re built to do,” he said.

Palma said they offer full-fledged entertainment services, including DJs, live music jazz ensembles, limos and shuttle buses. They also had a photo-booth on-site that discharged cold sparks for a magic moment.

The pyrotechnics caught Natalie Rice and Nick Jordan by surprise. The future Bloomington bride said she loved the sparkly display.

The two said they got a lot of needed information from the expo, and they might have found their officiant.

They’re scheduled to wed this September at the Epiphany Farms Estate.

Other photo opportunities at the expo were provided by Pole Barn Chic. Manager Angie Wall said they’re a full-service event design company that offers all elements from flowers to venues to meals. They’re building a new venue in Springfield and accepting reservations for 2023.

Event visitors were keen to take selfies in front of their decorative sunflower wall, or next to their cherry blossom and apple blossom trees.

Tiffany Arroyo was drawn to the sunflower wall, saying yellow is her color. Plus, she’s in the market for some backdrops.

She’s planning to walk down the aisle in November. Arroyo said they were originally planning for October, and have pumpkins with flowers and roses. Although her date was moved back a month, she said she’s still committed to having flowers.

Arroyo does have a venue secured, but she’s still looking for hotels and to get more involved with alterations. One boutique that caught her eye was Simply Elegant by Cheri.

“My gosh, their dresses are just beautiful,” she said.

Arroyo said the expo was really eventful.

“I love everything that they're doing here,” she said. “It's really nice.”

Rudy and Tami Heusuk, owners of SweetPea & Sunshine Studios, had a booth at the event. They offer bridal services and alterations out of their Morton shop, plus prom dresses.

Tami encouraged brides in the market for a dress to make an appointment and start trying gowns on.

“We have lots of styles and sizes as well,” she said.

Rudy advised girls looking for prom dresses or brides selecting their gown to come to their store with just a small entourage.

Tami continued her husband’s point: “When they bring in eight people with them, and she comes out in a dress and you got eight different opinions, that poor girl doesn’t know whether she’s coming or going by the time she gets done trying on dresses.”

She said some brides find success by going alone or just bringing a mother in, and returning later with those special people in their life once they know what they want.

“That works really well,” Tami said.

Rudy said girls are better off shopping for a prom dress with their grandmother instead of their mom.

“Teenage girls and mothers just butt heads,” said Tami.

Elegant Bridal Expo’s next show will be noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

