Watch now: Updated snow forecast and what to expect tonight

This is a developing story that will be updated.

LINCOLN — Central Illinois residents may have woken up to a light dusting of snow Friday morning, but meteorologists said the remainder of the weekend looks fairly dry.

"Our only precipitation chances are going to be the remainder of today and some flurries into the evening, but other than that it looks like it's going to be dry throughout the rest of the weekend," said Nicole Batzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Lincoln.

Scattered snow showers are expected to last throughout the remainder of Friday morning in parts of Central Illinois, possibly resulting in loss of visibility on the roads. Snow showers are expected to turn into scattered flurries between noon and 1 p.m.

Those heading home during their evening commute should take caution, but are unlikely to encounter more than a thin layer of snow on roads. Winds are expected to be light, but anyone traveling in the evening hours should take additional winter gear.

"Even though there's no wind chill concerns, temperatures are still going to be pretty cold, well below normal for this area this time of year," said Batzke. "If you are going to be traveling, pack some extra garments in case you get stranded. We're not going to be dealing with any frostbite issues, but it's still going to be pretty cold."

Temperatures are expected to drop in the single digits Friday night throughout Central Illinois, but will bounce back Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, said Batzke.

Saturday night lows will dip back to the low 20s for much of Central Illinois.

While most of Illinois will stay dry through the weekend, meteorologists are closely watching a potential snow system making its way through the Midwest next week, Batzke said.

Precipitation times and temperatures are very uncertain right now, she said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.