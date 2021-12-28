 Skip to main content
Watch now: Updated afternoon forecast for Bloomington-Normal

Rain and a little snow are in the forecast for Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON — Flurries moving into Bloomington-Normal are expected to change to rain by mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers Tuesday morning caused slippery roads and crashes on Interstate 74 near Galesburg.

"Snow accumulation could reach up to around 1 inch of snow along and north of a line from Canton to Bloomington/Normal, before changing to rain by midday," the weather service said.

Slippery conditions are likely through early afternoon. 

"Allow extra time to reach your destination if traveling this morning, especially if heading up north into northern Illinois where winter weather advisories are posted," the weather service said. 

Pantagraph meteorologist Matt Holiner's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low in the 30s tonight. See the full forecast here.

Another storm system is expected to bring more flakes and rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said. 

