Watch now: Twin Cities Showcase connects businesses, residents in McLean County

NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Twin Cities Showcase returned to the area Thursday after a three-year COVID-induced hiatus.

"There's ways to engage, there's experiences to be had and there's people to meet," said Chamber President and CEO Charlie Moore. "We're pleased to be able to intentionally connect people today to help understand how they can support the local economy and better utilize local products, services and our nonprofit organizations."

With about 80 exhibitors in attendance, the chamber hosted the event at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom.

Moore said said the showcase is an opportunity for local businesses, service providers and nonprofits to network with each other but also meet with residents, some of whom are new to Bloomington-Normal and are part of the chamber's welcome program, Becoming BN.

The program is a way for new residents and families to learn about the community and discover stores, physicians and events that will help them adjust to their new home, Moore said.

"Whether that's with volunteerism, where they need to get their services or products, who they need to know or who they should meet, but also build that network, because when there are experiences and you build connectivity, you're more likely to find that home and then there's a better reason for to stay," he said.

Milestones Early Learning Center Director Joni Staley said she came to the showcase to promote the center's programs and create awareness for the nonprofit, which provides education services for children from low-income families.

"I think the visibility is important, and then the camaraderie with exhibitors talking to exhibitors," Staley said. "Just building those relationships amongst the nonprofit and business community, because you never know what you're going to need, so making those connections is priceless."

Patti Penn, director of operations at Crafted Commons — which includes Crafted Coffee Brews, the Crafted Bar and Pokeworks — said this was their first chamber showcase since opening the trio of businesses, and she found it helpful to learn about other businesses while connecting with them on certain issues.

"Maybe I go get a coffee every day in the drive-thru, but I don't realize all the other things going on. Maybe it's something simple like a gas station, but I forget about all the other things that they have to do in a day to keep their business going," Penn said. "When we have an opportunity to connect like this and take a couple of minutes just to talk, it's perfect for you to find new ways to help your business grow, but then to support other businesses in your community."

Karalee Misner, chief business development officer at the SOLVR Group in Decatur — which works on strategic plans and goals for businesses to reach — said she came to the showcase to connect with area businesses and possibly work with those who need help.

"Another opportunity is for these small businesses to get their name out there," Misner said. "In today's digital age, it's really difficult to pay attention, especially to small- and mid-size businesses, and so it's awesome to have the space to connect with them face-to-face."

Chad Clark, owner and founder of Brain Surge — which specializes in brain health supplements — said he has been working with the chamber for about a year to make connections with other businesses, and the showcase was an opportunity to unveil his products while trying out different marketing tactics.

"I've got some advertising tactics that I learned at other conventions, but I really want to see what other people are bringing to the showcase so that I can get some ideas for how I can bring people to my table and have items that people are interested in," Clark said. "Making those relationships and connections with people really helps not only promote your business, but find new opportunities and services to help build you businesses either locally or nationally."

Similarly, Lindsay Thacker, vice president of property management and acquisitions at Tentac Enterprises, said she loves finding businesses to collaborate with and help each other out. Additionally, having the showcase on the ISU campus allowed attendees to reach young entrepreneurs and get them involved in the business community.

Showcase attendee Mark Fauble, academic adviser in the College of Business at ISU, said it was a blast learning more about the business he already uses or shops from, but also having the chance to try new things, like a restaurant or health practitioner he hadn't heard of yet.

"We have a lot of employees who are here and able to see what these organizations have to offer in a setting where maybe they wouldn't have normally had that opportunity," Fauble said.

Miranda Martin, marketing and brands manager at Central Illinois Bakehouse and Martinelli's Market, which opened in January, said the showcase allowed her business to integrate with the community and hopefully build partnerships that will allow them to bring their products to more people, even accepting LINK cards.

"We don't think there should be a high barrier of access to high-quality and nutritious foods," Martin said. "We're really committed to supporting the local food network and being able to come to this gives us that opportunity."

Next up, Moore said the chamber will host a job fair Tuesday, May 24, in the parking lot of Eastland Mall.

