Watch Now: Town of Normal employees save abandoned kitten

NORMAL — A series of failed calls for help, a lunch break spent dumpster diving and compassion in the face of cruelty led to one small kitten's forever home.

"You could hear him crying from the car, and we had the windows up," said one of the kitten's rescuers, Hillary Houk.

Houk works in the inspections department for the Town of Normal. On May 10, she said, she received an unexpected phone call. A concerned citizen told her there was an abandoned kitten who had been crying for hours by a dumpster near the corner of Raab Road and School Street.

Houk made some calls but couldn't find anyone to help, so she took matters into her own hands.

She reached out to her cat-loving co-worker — Jennifer Toney, community development specialist for the Town of Normal — with a request around midday on May 10.

"I said, 'Jennifer, it's 90 degrees outside, and this guy says there's a kitten in a tote,'" Houk said. "'Would you please spend your lunch break with me?'"

Houk drove the two of them to where the man said the kitten was waiting — covered up in a rubber tote near a dumpster.

"He's a black cat," Houk said. "He was so hot when we got here."

She said no one could get close to the kitten except Toney, who has a farm with cats and dogs. "It was a familiar scent," said Houk.

Toney said they took the kitten — tote, blanket and all — back to the office so they could try to feed him. There, they ran into Alex Wilson from the engineering department. It was a moment that would change two lives forever.

"I helped them feed him when he came in and instantly knew," Wilson said.

Houk said everyone in the office was overcome, and no one had a dry eye.

There was a problem, though. The kitten could not open his eyes, so Wilson took him to the vet. The vet gave her eye drops and food for the kitten, but she also received some harrowing news.

"She didn't know whether he had eyes or not," Wilson said. She said the vet looked as hard as she could but could only find eyelids.

Toney said she believed that's why the kitten had been abandoned. But for Wilson, who said she was never a cat-lover before, that did not matter. She took him home and gave him a name: Moony.

"He reminded me of a 'Luna,' but he's a boy," Wilson said. "I Googled it and it means 'dreamy and unaware of one's surroundings.' And he's blind, so I thought it fit," she said.

That was four weeks ago.

"When we found him, he was about 4 weeks, was what the vet said. So he'd be 8 weeks now," Wilson said.

"He has doubled his weight since we got him," she said as Moony walked through the grass, something he is not used to.

"One blade of grass is as big as his arm," Wilson noted.

Bringing him home was a bit of a challenge for Wilson.

"It's kinda weird," she said, "because I've never had a blind animal."

Moony does not mind, it seems.

"He can find me," Wilson said. "If I tap on the floor (in her apartment) he comes running."

When Wilson first adopted Moony, she did not have anything in her home that a cat owner needs.

"One of the engineers (at work) brought some supplies in for me, like bowls," she said. "That's the toys he has, hand-me-downs."

Wilson said she finally bought Moony his own bed, but he still sleeps with the blanket he was found in. Regardless, thanks to one man's concern, two government employees' lunch breaks and one person's compassion, Moony has found love and a home to call his own.

