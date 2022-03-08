Watch now: Tension and fear for Central Illinois families with Ukraine ties

“What really sticks out is just all the people that are willing to help out,” Kaley Kocherzhuk said.

The couple is now safely in Germany. Kayley Kocherzhuk is from El Paso, where her parents, Tom and Jennifer Roth, still live. Both couples, and Peter Kulynchenko, a friend who is still in Ukraine, joined The Pantagraph recently for an interview over Zoom.

The Roth family met Roma Kocherzhuk and Kulynchenko during mission and charitable trips to Ukraine. Kayley Kocherzhuk was living in Ukraine teaching English when she and Roma Kocherzhuk started dating and got married.

The Kocherzhuks were married in November and were living in Western Ukraine, in the same city as Roma Kocherzhuk’s family. So far the city, which is about the same size as Bloomington-Normal, has seen little violence but is giving refuge to many people from places closer to the front lines.

Kulynchenko, who lives in central Ukraine, attended a year of high school and got his associate's degree in Texas. He spoke with a slight southern twang as he described how his community has started to host people who have been displaced.

In fact, he had to leave The Pantagraph interview early for a positive reason: He had received word that a group of refugees had arrived at a checkpoint to enter his town.

“We are extremely blessed … it’s kind of a safe haven for now,” he said.

Eerily familiar

Officials on Tuesday said an estimated 2 million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia invaded the country, as Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II grows each day.

Julie Anderson, chief of staff at Illinois Wesleyan University, has extended family still in Ukraine. Her father and grandfather were displaced from their home in Ukraine during World War II after they escaped a Nazi shelling of the village. They had been in the fields working and were told their entire village was dead.

It took them a year to make it to relative stability in Austria after the war, where they stayed for seven years, Anderson said. Then they moved to the U.S., sponsored by the Rushville First United Methodist Church. They later learned her grandmother and aunts had survived, but were never able to permanently reunite due to Soviet-U.S. tensions.

Their experiences are disturbingly similar to her extended family’s experiences now.

“It’s just really unimaginable that 70 years later that this is happening again,” she said.

The cousin Anderson is in closest contact with lives in Kyiv, where she works for the Department of Foreign Affairs as an English teacher. The cousin has decided to stay, Anderson said, but sent her 17-year-old son west to try to get across the border. He is now waiting in Lviv to meet up with family friends to go to Poland together.

Other members on Anderson’s extended family have moved internally or sought refuge in other countries. Like her father and grandfather leaving their village, they may never see their family again.

“They don’t know if they will ever reunite again,” she said.

Some of the refugees may never be able to return to their homes.

The Roths' friends Marie and Remy Ndam escaped Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city and one of the places seeing the heaviest fighting. They now have no home to go back to, as their apartment building was destroyed.

The Kocherzhuks were able to get across the border into Romania the day after the invasion started. Locals were waiting at the border to give the refugees food, water and even free bus rides to hotels.

Both she and her husband would like to see the U.S. commit to immigration process changes to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to get into the country.

“I guess my main hope would be that the U.S. would make it easier for (Ukrainians) to get in,” she said.

Roma Kocherzhuk said that so far they have had few problems getting across borders. Polish and Romanian immigration officials have been understanding when people do not have required visas or even expired passports or other documentation, he said.

Widespread support

They and the Roths also applauded the widespread international support for Ukraine.

“Pretty much everyone I see in the U.S. and Europe are on the side of Ukraine,” Tom Roth said.

Jennifer Roth said she had seen some people on social media who seem to believe Putin’s justifications for the war, including his claims that Russia is invading to "denazify" Ukraine.

“I think we should sponsor those people’s trip to Kharkiv or Kyiv (to see the reality),” Roma Kocherzhuk said.

The couples also spoke about opposition to the war from within Russia. The Roths have heard from friends in Russia, one of whom apologized for the war and said she prayed it would end. Another said that many Russians feel like they are being held hostage by their government.

The worldwide demonstrations do not go far enough, though, Roma Kocherzhuk said, and the sanctions so far are not immediate enough to stop the invasion. Rather, he would ask for military support for his country.

Kulynchenko too wishes the West’s governments would do more, including up to actual physical support.

“What we’re seeing right now is no actual, physical support,” Kulynchenko said.

Daily life has all but stopped for people across Ukraine. Anderson said her cousin in Kyiv had not had to go to work and had mostly been spending time in her flat, while going to underground shelters at night.

Schools and businesses, except grocery stores, have been closed in Kulynchenko’s town as well, he said. That has led to some problems as people struggle to have money for food and other necessities. He said he is lucky to have friends in the West who have been sending money, some of which he then shares on to other Ukrainians.

The Roths and a non-profit they run called Can Do Kids International, which is also based in El Paso, have set up a donation fund as well. People can donate on the Can Do Kids website and the Roths then pass the money along to people still in Ukraine, they said.

People can also help through the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an aid organization through the United Methodist Church that includes programs to help refugees, Anderson said.

Millions flee

The refugee crisis has had far reaching effects for people all over the country, Kulynchenko said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than 2 million people have left Ukraine so far, a number the agency expects could grow to 4 million during the conflict. That would be almost a tenth of the country’s population. The majority of refugees have gone to Poland.

Alex Hardaway’s aunt and cousins are some of the more than 1 million refugees who have gone to or are on their way to Poland. Hardaway, a senior at Bloomington High School, still has grandparents in Kyiv, as his grandmother cannot physically make the trip out of the city. She has not even been able to make it down to their building's bomb shelter.

“My grandfather, he could leave, physically, he has the strength, but he doesn’t want to leave (my grandmother),” Hardaway said.

His grandparents live in the southern part of Kyiv, which so far has been safer as the Russian forces move south. As of Monday, Russia had yet to take the city, which is also the capital of Ukraine, but has taken many of the suburbs to the north, east and west.

“If they were in the north, it would be a lot worse,” Hardaway said.

He said his family is fortunate that his aunt and cousins were able to make it out of the country, but they are still very worried for his grandparents, he said. So far, they have been able to keep in god contact with their family.

“To be honest, I’ve avoided news, because I don’t want to hear it,” he said.

