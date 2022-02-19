Watch now: Streator dog rescue goes viral

The dramatic rescue of a golden retriever from a sinkhole in Streator reached a big social media audience this week.

Video posted online by Streator Animal Control on Feb. 12 shows a dog named Macy being lifted out of the sinkhole by members of the Streator Fire Department. In a subsequent post, animal control said another dog, Wrigley, was responsible for raising the alarm after finding Macy in the sinkhole. Macy was said to be doing well and resting after her ordeal, which left her muddy but unharmed.

The dramatic rescue caught plenty of attention. We Rate Dogs, which has 737,000 followers on the social media platform TikTok, highlighted the story in its roundup of the week’s best dogs, naming Wrigley as No. 1. The video was posted Friday and had nearly 17,000 "likes" as of noon Saturday.

The original video shared on Facebook by Streator Animal Control had nearly 800 shares and 46,000 views, with another version posted by the fire department racking up over 250 shares and 29,000 views.

