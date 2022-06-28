Watch now: Splash into The Deep End Tap at Eastland Suites in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Deep End Tap, 1801 Eastland Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Deep End Tap is located inside of Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center and occupies space formerly taken by the pool. Though it is a hotel bar, it is also open to the public. The bar is run by Jolene Aldus, the hotel's director of sales and catering, and Morgan Lurkins, general manager.

"We are centrally located, but very much a hidden gem. We offer casual drinks and event space; guests can walk back and forth," Aldus said. "People are blown away by the space because it's different, quiet, unique, not your typical pub or tavern."

Aldus added that they are very hospitality-oriented — their tagline is "stay awhile" — and they have a very close-knit group of employees.

The former general manager, Rachel Bedeker, ran the hotel for 20 years and is now the Vice President of Tentac Enterprises, the company that owns the hotel. Bedeker came up with the idea to replace the pool with a bar as a way to create revenue rather than spend money on pool maintenance. It also allowed for more seating to be added to the hotel's breakfast area.

The bar broke ground in November 2019 and officially opened in March 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the establishment had a "soft opening" and mostly offered to-go orders and outdoor seating in its early months. Management focused on building momentum through social media.

Aldus said the bar was definitely affected more than the hotel, which is designed for extended stays.

"I love the outdoor courtyard area; the atmosphere and ambience; I feel like I'm somewhere else, not in the hustle and bustle of downtown," Aldus said. "It's a nice place; I just feel comfortable sitting here. We have TVs and an aesthetically pleasing design."

The bar serves pizza from Mario Santino's Pizza, which is made locally in Normal, and has local brews on tap. The most popular drink is the Charlie Farner, which is named after one of their leaders, and contains Tito's vodka, club soda and lemonade.

The entire drink menu is inspired by the pool theme, with drink names that include Belly Flop, Deep End Splash, High Dive, Adult Swim, No Lifeguard On Duty, Cannon Ball, The Shallow End. There's also the Reeser-Rita, which is named after Chery Reeser, who came up with bar's name during a social media contest.

The business offers weekly and monthly specials as well as catering. It hosts a variety of events including happy hour fundraisers and mixers for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

"I do enjoy hosting and we're the perfect size for these little events," Aldus said. "... It's a great way to bring people together."

Aldus added that they are always trying new things, and a gaming area was recently added to the bar.

"(The Tap) was an ongoing effort from previous management and it was the perfect medium to please both corporate and guests," Lurkins said. "I hope in the future we can have more public access. Eastland has been here since 1990. I want to continue to offer quality amenities to guests and the community, meet people and keep getting the word out about us."

The Deep End Tap is open seven days a week. It opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon Sunday. Closing hours vary based on business. The bar offers indoor and outdoor dining services and delivery to hotel guests, and it is pet-friendly.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

