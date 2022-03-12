Watch now: Spirit of the Irish comes alive at Normal St. Patrick's Day parade

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — It may have been a wee bit frosty on Saturday, but that didn’t stop leprechauns from making a magical appearance in uptown Normal.

Held five days in advance of St. Patrick’s Day, the 10th Sharin’ of the Green Parade kicked off celebrations at 1 p.m. Saturday, led by the Irish Heritage Society of McLean County. Groups stepped off from North and School streets and promenaded through the Uptown Circle through Beaufort Street.

031322-blm-loc-1parade

From left to right, Jon Spratt, Jeff Holtke, Milo Holtke, Phattie Holtke and Traci White march Saturday for the Sharin' of the Green Parade in uptown Normal, representing State Farm agent Mandy Reed. 

Donations were collected for Children’s Home and Aid, which offers services to the most disadvantaged low-income families of McLean County and surrounding areas. Laura Cordero, their development associate, said in an email to The Pantagraph that $398.34 was collected.

031322-blm-loc-2parade

Normal Fire Department's Local 2442 Honor Guard proceeds down North Street in uptown Normal on Saturday as part of the Sharin' of the Green Parade.

Normal Fire Department’s Local 2442 Honor Guard marched from the start. Additional firefighters from NFD and the Bloomington Fire Department joined forces to help fill the boot for the children’s organization.

BFD firefighter and paramedic Clayton Matteson said they normally focus on fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and that it’s nice to give back for another cause.

031322-blm-loc-3parade

Clayton Matteson, right, firefighter and paramedic with the Bloomington Fire Department, calls on parade onlookers to fill the boot in support of Children's Home & Aid. Almost 30 entrants joined the Sharin' of the Green Parade Saturday in uptown Normal.

Adam Fox, theater and civic arts manager for the Town of Normal, said 27 entrants joined the parade, which equated to almost 400 people who walked or cruised their way through uptown. Several more hundred onlookers attended as well.

031322-blm-loc-9parade

Adam Fox, civic arts manager for the Town of Normal.

He added the Irish Heritage Society has always worked with a nonprofit to benefit for the parade, and they’re a great partner for the town.

“They’re a great organization, and we’re happy to be able to work with them on it,” said Fox, “but they’ve made it really easy.”

Fox said the Irish group handled all the registrations, coordinated volunteers, and took on the tasks that made it a wonderful event.

031322-blm-loc-4parade

Charles Sellitto, second from left, and Andrew Sellitto, third from left, are handed candy Saturday at the Sharin' of the Green Parade in uptown Normal.

He also said it was great to have everyone out, even if the weather was a bit cold.

“I think everybody out here embraced it and dressed warmly,” Fox said. While it was a shorter parade than usual, he said it was very full of life. He noted the parade returned this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JohAnna Chambers was there with Myles Chambers, 12, and Katharine Chambers, 10.

031322-blm-loc-5parade

Myles Chambers, 12, right, and Katharine Chambers, 10, middle, sport their best green outfits just before the Sharin' of the Green Parade kicks off in uptown Normal, with JohAnna Chambers, left.

“We’re Irish, that’s why were here,” said JohAnna, adding she was looking forward to seeing WJBC show host Scott Miller.

To her, sharing green means sharing culture and diversity.

031322-blm-loc-6parade

Owen Watt, 7, pets Tripp the dog at the Sharin' of the Green Parade on Saturday in uptown Normal.

And to Normal’s Stephanie Heppe, sharing green means donating to a charitable cause. She planned to give cash to Children’s Home and Aid at the parade.

Heppe added she was excited to be out and about in the sun.

Towanda’s Chris Netsky was there as well with children Addali and Elli. He said it was a short parade, but still good to come out.

He agreed that the children’s organization is cause worth supporting.

031322-blm-loc-7parade

The Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums band plays Saturday at Maggie Miley's in uptown Normal shortly after the Sharin' of the Green parade.

Scott Whitman, pipe major for the Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums band, led a performance just after the parade at Maggie Miley’s pub, 126 E. Beaufort St. Eight pipers and four drummers played several tunes, with some planning to perform at several other bars in the Twin Cities later that day.

Whitman said they were looking forward to marching in the parade, but decided they couldn’t for the sake of their instruments. Some of the pipers carried wooden pipes.

“Warm, moist air going into an instrument with freezing temperatures outside, you run the risk of cracking them,” the pipe major said.

He added they look forward to returning to the parade next year, with hopes for better weather.

031322-blm-loc-8parade

Scott Whitman, left, of Bloomington, leads a performance as pipe major for the Celtic Cross Pipe & Drums band Saturday in uptown Normal. 

Whitman agreed it’s great seeing crowds react to pipe music.

“There’s a lot of spirit around St. Patrick's Day, especially in a college town.”

Temperatures in the teens didn't stop several hundred people from celebrating Irish heritage on Saturday, March 12, at the Sharing' of the Green Parade in Normal. Families and kids donned green garbs and scooped candy, and charitable folks pitched in money for Children's Home & Aid. The Celtic Cross Pipe & Drums band also gave a performance at Maggie Miley's pub.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

