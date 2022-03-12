Watch now: Spirit of the Irish comes alive at Normal St. Patrick's Day parade

NORMAL — It may have been a wee bit frosty on Saturday, but that didn’t stop leprechauns from making a magical appearance in uptown Normal.

Held five days in advance of St. Patrick’s Day, the 10th Sharin’ of the Green Parade kicked off celebrations at 1 p.m. Saturday, led by the Irish Heritage Society of McLean County. Groups stepped off from North and School streets and promenaded through the Uptown Circle through Beaufort Street.

Donations were collected for Children’s Home and Aid, which offers services to the most disadvantaged low-income families of McLean County and surrounding areas. Laura Cordero, their development associate, said in an email to The Pantagraph that $398.34 was collected.

Normal Fire Department’s Local 2442 Honor Guard marched from the start. Additional firefighters from NFD and the Bloomington Fire Department joined forces to help fill the boot for the children’s organization.

BFD firefighter and paramedic Clayton Matteson said they normally focus on fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and that it’s nice to give back for another cause.

Adam Fox, theater and civic arts manager for the Town of Normal, said 27 entrants joined the parade, which equated to almost 400 people who walked or cruised their way through uptown. Several more hundred onlookers attended as well.

He added the Irish Heritage Society has always worked with a nonprofit to benefit for the parade, and they’re a great partner for the town.

“They’re a great organization, and we’re happy to be able to work with them on it,” said Fox, “but they’ve made it really easy.”

Fox said the Irish group handled all the registrations, coordinated volunteers, and took on the tasks that made it a wonderful event.

He also said it was great to have everyone out, even if the weather was a bit cold.

“I think everybody out here embraced it and dressed warmly,” Fox said. While it was a shorter parade than usual, he said it was very full of life. He noted the parade returned this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JohAnna Chambers was there with Myles Chambers, 12, and Katharine Chambers, 10.

“We’re Irish, that’s why were here,” said JohAnna, adding she was looking forward to seeing WJBC show host Scott Miller.

To her, sharing green means sharing culture and diversity.

And to Normal’s Stephanie Heppe, sharing green means donating to a charitable cause. She planned to give cash to Children’s Home and Aid at the parade.

Heppe added she was excited to be out and about in the sun.

Towanda’s Chris Netsky was there as well with children Addali and Elli. He said it was a short parade, but still good to come out.

He agreed that the children’s organization is cause worth supporting.

Scott Whitman, pipe major for the Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums band, led a performance just after the parade at Maggie Miley’s pub, 126 E. Beaufort St. Eight pipers and four drummers played several tunes, with some planning to perform at several other bars in the Twin Cities later that day.

Whitman said they were looking forward to marching in the parade, but decided they couldn’t for the sake of their instruments. Some of the pipers carried wooden pipes.

“Warm, moist air going into an instrument with freezing temperatures outside, you run the risk of cracking them,” the pipe major said.

He added they look forward to returning to the parade next year, with hopes for better weather.

Whitman agreed it’s great seeing crowds react to pipe music.

“There’s a lot of spirit around St. Patrick's Day, especially in a college town.”

