featured
EATS OF THE WEEK

Watch now: Smoked eats served at Annie's in Bloomington

  • D. Jack Alkire

Take a look inside the Annie's Eats smokehouse in Bloomington. 

BLOOMINGTON — Annie's Eats Carry-Out and Catering, 606 N. Clinton St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. 

The beloved barbecue restaurant, a three-time Pantagraph Reader's Choice award winner for its BBQ, was opened by Ann and Kenny Clem on July 17, 2018. Catering makes up about 40% of the business, which won Reader's Choice for best caterer last year. 

"All the food is homemade and everything is unique," Ann Clem said. "I think our customer service is unique as well. I know what I like and I know how I want to be treated in a business."

A hairdresser for 32 years, Ann Clem loved to cook and was always told she should open a restaurant. Kenny Clem, who is retired from State Farm, has competed for years in barbecue competitions across the Midwest. 

072722-blm-loc-8eats.JPG

Robert Myers checks beef brisket, pork shoulder and pork belly at Annie's Eats in Bloomington. 

Ann Clem said her uncle was a restauranteur. She credits her mom with teaching her how to cook, especially in large amounts, and always making the lessons fun. 

In adulthood, Clem started out cooking for her church and knew she wanted to do catering. With her husband, she began doing about four catering events a year, and the couple began to gain a following. 

The Clems signed a lease in May 2018 on the property, a former gas station, that would become their restaurant. The smokehouse is attached to the building. 

Customers enjoy the food, Ann Clem said, and they like to support small businesses. 

072722-blm-loc-13eats.JPG

Robert Myers cuts into a freshly smoked whole beef brisket at Annie's Eats in Bloomington. 

"I think they feel comfortable in here, like they're wanted in here and not a bother. I love when I see reviews that say the staff is friendly too," she said. "I just love meeting different people and learning how to communicate with people. I love knowing about their family; it's a 'Cheers' kind of vibe and people miss you when you're gone."

The most popular menu items include the brisket, pork, rib tips, Southwest BBQ salad, BBQ nachos and the loaded fries. Last year, they sold over 70,000 pounds of brisket, the No. 1 best-selling meat. 

072722-blm-loc-6eats.JPG

Glen Meadors trims pork spare ribs in preparation for smoking at Annie's Eats in Bloomington. The trimmings from all the beef and pork are ground to make meatballs and meatloaf.

The restaurant offers a variety of specials throughout the week, including a smoked meatball sandwich and meatloaf on Thursdays. Other offerings have included chicken wings, a mac and cheese bowl, smoke Reuben sandwich, riblets and burnt ends. 

Ann Clem changes the specials frequently and posts them on Facebook. 

"There are still people who are new and haven't heard of us yet; we're always busy," she said. "The business is modeled after wanting to hire people who need a job, have nothing, have a past, etc. I like to give people opportunities; a hand up, not a hand out."

072722-blm-loc-17eats.JPG

Annie Clem, owner of Annie's Eats in Bloomington. 

Ann Clem said the future is unknown, but doesn't see retirement for her. She has toyed with the idea of franchise, but does not plan on expanding the current location. 

Annie's Eats Carry-Out and Catering is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. They offer outdoor seating, takeout and curbside pickup services. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

"It's a 'Cheers' kind of vibe and people miss you when you're gone."

— Ann Clem, owner of Annie's Eats 

Quote
